Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
Every house owner dreams of an abode that is decorated to perfection from top to bottom and has all the trappings of luxury. This holds true for both the exteriors and interiors of the house which includes the terrace.
When we think of a home with a pool, we imagine that one needs a large garden for it. However, one can enjoy small pools even in smaller
spaces. In this ideabook, we present 17 ideas of small courtyard pools that can
inspire you…
Most houses in India use ceramic tiles, wood, red oxide, natural stone, mosaic, bricks and even terracotta tiles, which is considered an affordable option, for flooring.