Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Spaceefixs
Interior Architects in Pune
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Miscellaneous projects, Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern study/office
    Miscellaneous projects, Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern study/office
    Miscellaneous projects
    Cafes and Canteens., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern dining room
    Cafes and Canteens., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern dining room
    Cafes and Canteens., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern dining room
    +11
    Cafes and Canteens.
    Residential Projects., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
    Residential Projects., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
    Residential Projects., Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern style bedroom
    +22
    Residential Projects.
    Commercial Projects, Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern study/office
    Commercial Projects, Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern study/office
    Commercial Projects, Spaceefixs Spaceefixs Modern study/office
    +52
    Commercial Projects

    Spaceefixs is a company providing turnkey solutions in the Space Planning and Interior Designing domain. With over 300,000 Sq Ft of completed work within a span of almost 8 years, we are dedicated to providing quality solutions.

    We Excel in:

    1. Design Consultation

    2. Facilities Planning

    3. Project Management

    At Spaceefixs we employ tried processes and practices to ensure quality planning, designing, and implementation.

    The processes we use have been designed to offer a level of flexibility for each unique design and client need resulting in realizing the dream.

    Services
    • Design
    • Consultancy and Turn Key Solutions
    Service areas
    India and Pune
    Address
    First Floor, Amber, Plot no.5, Vishwa Vidya Society, Warje, Pune
    411058 Pune
    India
    +91-9172219986
      Add SEO element