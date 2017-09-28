Your browser is out-of-date.

Renovatio Interio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Reviews (12)
Projects

    • Embassy Pristine - Model Flat Kitchen, Renovatio Interio Renovatio Interio Kitchen units MDF Grey
    +2
    Embassy Pristine - Model Flat Kitchen
    Fortius Waterscape - Model Flat, Renovatio Interio Renovatio Interio Kitchen units Plywood Multicolored
    +6
    Fortius Waterscape - Model Flat
    FreshMenu Restaurant in Bangalore International Airport, Renovatio Interio Renovatio Interio Rustic style museums Wood White
    +11
    FreshMenu Restaurant in Bangalore International Airport

    Award-winning interior designers demonstrated success transforming client ideas into beautiful, functional design solutions. Experienced in leading design projects from start to finish on time, on budget and with excellent quality and Workmanship. Repeatedly recognized for creative, conceptual and analytical talents in the same Industry.

    Services
    Design Consultation and Turnkey Solutions
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    Distinguished Alumni award for significant achievement in the industry—Awarded by Jain Group of Institutions.
    Address
    #23, Triveni Nivas, East Circle Road, V.V. Puram, Bangalore.
    560004 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9945203399 renovatio_interio.houzz.in

    Reviews

    Renovatio Interio Renovatio Interio
    Great finish and very creative approach to the design.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: September 2016
    Edit
    Vivek Shrivastava
    Nice Designing team.
    2 months ago
    shravan raj
    Renovatio Interio was our interior designers for a 2.5bhk apartment in Bengaluru. Their prices were competitive and they had excellent interior design ideas. They were at it right from quotation till execution. We received rave reviews for the interiors and all kudos to Gourav, Priyanka & their team. Design was top notch, execution was efficient and completed with not much delay. The whole project was completed within 3 months of quotation phase which is commendable. Biggest positive with them is their willingness to help with things outside of woodwork like blinds selection, wallpapers, paint selections, lighting ideas etc which adds a lot of value. They have tie ups with some vendors who have nice collections for each of these. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.
    3 months ago
    Show all 12 reviews
