Bhuvi Design Studio
Online Shops in Bangalore
Reviews (0)
    Bhuvi Design Studio a Bangalore base Art consulting agency offers complete range of art consulting services that are tailor-made to meet the specific requirements of our various client groups. 

    Bhuvi Design Studio provides complete end-to-end art solutions starting from conceptualization stage to execution and delivery depending on your needs. Every art work offered by Bhuvi Design Studio is created with highest quality in mind and with reasonable pricing.

    We are a professionally managed organization that provides customised art solutions under following categories:

    MuralsSculptures, Paintings, Waterfalls Design

    Tags:  Mural artists in Bangalore, Sculpture artists in Bangalore, custom art for interiors Bangalore

    Services
    • Home Decor
    • custom art for interiors
    Service areas
    • Home Decor
    • Custom Murals for interiors
    • Wall Decor
    • custom waterfalls designs
    Address
    560064 Bangalore
    India
    +91-7624800213 www.bhuvidesignstudio.in
