Kitchenista is the one of Pune’s leading premium modular kitchen. You will find the kitchen you dream of, at our showroom. Get classic, modern and stylish range of durable and flawless kitchen designs. We also except customized modular kitchen orders as per your requirements
- Services
- kitchen installation
- kitchen designing
- kitchen renovation
- kitchen equipment
- Address
-
Sr.No.655/9, plot no.3, Near Shreeji Lawns, Before Kumar Prithvi, Bibvewadi
411037 Pune
India
+91-9890600266 www.kitchenista.in