L'Opulence has its own unique essence which is tapped in to ensure design relevance and create pieces that empower. They use an amalgamation of raw materials ranging from leather, fur, wood and other fibers with the utilitarian aspect of furniture design, harnessing the energy of wind, water and fire elements into their work. Developing products by taking an unlikely material or object and creating something useful and beautiful is what they passionately do at L'Opulence.