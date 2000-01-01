Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Overview 21Projects (21) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • JP greens, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    JP greens, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    JP greens, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    +7
    JP greens
    Essel Tower, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    Essel Tower, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Essel Tower, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    +1
    Essel Tower
    Saket, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Saket, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
    Saket, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    +3
    Saket
    Heritage City 2, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
    Heritage City 2, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Heritage City 2, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +21
    Heritage City 2
    Green House, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Eclectic style dining room
    Green House, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Eclectic style bathroom
    Green House, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Eclectic style living room
    +14
    Green House
    Heritage City, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Classic style bathroom
    Heritage City, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Classic style living room
    Heritage City, Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Classic style bathroom
    +21
    Heritage City
    Show all 21 projects

    Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. is a service provider company, which deals in Interior Designing and Turnkey Project execution. We undertake residential and commercial projects in a broad range of styles and sensibilities. Our specialization lies in the interior designing of residential and commercial projects and delivering a unique blend of comfort and style to our clients.

    Tribuz Interiors provide a tailored approach and seamless interior design service, with a commitment to the execution of our clients’ brief and wishes. Our expertise will take a project from concept, a definitive set of images, mood boards and sketches to detailed design, through to installation, ensuring at all times the design intent is realized. With a distinctive design and client focus, the team continues to deliver truly unique and bespoke interior spaces from the joinery to the finer accessories. Our workforce includes experienced and skillful people from within the industry who have a Heart of an artisan and skill of a professional. 

    Services
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Residential Interiors
    • Hotel Interiors
    • Office Interiors
    Service areas
    Gurgaon and New Delhi
    Address
    F-394, Ground Floor, Sushant Lok-2 Ext., Sector-57
    122011 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-8800806748 www.tribuzinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd.
    I had excellent experience with this team, I hired them for an interior job in my villa, and they did it so nicely and completed in the specified period.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: April 2015
    Edit
      Add SEO element