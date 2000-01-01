Tribuz Interiors Pvt. Ltd. is a service provider company, which deals in Interior Designing and Turnkey Project execution. We undertake residential and commercial projects in a broad range of styles and sensibilities. Our specialization lies in the interior designing of residential and commercial projects and delivering a unique blend of comfort and style to our clients.

Tribuz Interiors provide a tailored approach and seamless interior design service, with a commitment to the execution of our clients’ brief and wishes. Our expertise will take a project from concept, a definitive set of images, mood boards and sketches to detailed design, through to installation, ensuring at all times the design intent is realized. With a distinctive design and client focus, the team continues to deliver truly unique and bespoke interior spaces from the joinery to the finer accessories. Our workforce includes experienced and skillful people from within the industry who have a Heart of an artisan and skill of a professional.