Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Houzlook
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We work as a team to provide the complete interior service from “DESIGN CONCEPT TO COMPLETION” to match our clients’ satisfaction from onset to completion.

    We also provide a variety of Themes & Styles so called LOOKS to your HOUZ through Trendy wall Papers, decorative False ceiling with lighting works, Quality Wooden Flooring and excellent finishing touches to Glasses & Furniture.

    Services
    All kind of Home interior
    Service areas
    Any where in Bangalore
    Address
    Devarabeesanahalli
    560103 Bangalore
    India
    +91-8065300444 www.houzlook.com
      Add SEO element