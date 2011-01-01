MM

is a Mumbai -based firm that provides custom interior design services for commercial and residential projects. Founded in 2011 by Owner and Principal Designer Manish Makasare, MM Interiors offers a comprehensive range of interior design services and a broad collection of custom-designed furniture and lighting products. Committed to architectural integrity and accomplished in a broad scope of design styles, MM is celebrated for its fresh interpretations of living and working environments that address client vision and functionality. Neither pure traditionalists nor modernists, the MM team dispenses with aesthetic agendas and offers uniquely tailored solutions that balance progressive design and traditional sensibilities.

Each project in the MM Interiors portfolio – executive offices, sprawling private residences, restaurants, a fitness studio, offices and numerous other distinctive spaces – begins with a definitive design concept formulated in partnership with the client. This concept establishes a point of view that runs throughout the space, whether referenced to the construction of a lighted suspended ceiling or to a fine detail in the hardware of a walnut cabinet. The carefully considered synthesis of functional space planning, color and texture, proportion, scale and lighting, is key to MM core design principles and enhanced by service built on close client collaboration and responsiveness. “We have a strong design point of view – yet our solutions are centered around the client,”. “We never repeat what we have done previously but rather work to lead our clients to new possibilities based on their own vision.”

MM Interiors also embraces sophisticated technology with an in-house team of designers and graphic artists who keep the firm at the forefront of cutting-edge design. MM headquartered in Mumbai.