KANISHK INTERIORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
    New Clinic Design , KANISHK INTERIORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
    New Clinic Design , KANISHK INTERIORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED KANISHK INTERIORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
    New Clinic Design , KANISHK INTERIORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED KANISHK INTERIORS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
    +6
    New Clinic Design

    WE ARE THE ARTISTS TO MAKE YOUR HOME TO SMART HOME THROUGH OUR SERVICES.

    We are a professional interior company operating from chennai.Our works includes design for residentials,Retails and commercials.With a sustainable and comprehensive approach, our company has built itself on strong relationships with clients,craftspeople, contractors and vendors, and has garnered a reputation for delivering high quality designs be it modern, contemporary or traditional.

    Service areas
    Chennai
    Address
    N.6a, 1st Floor, Arcot Road, Valasaravakkam, Chennai
    600087 Chennai
    India
    kanishkinteriors.com
