Pawan Dholia Architects
Architects in Jaipur
    • As a profession, Pawan Dholia is an Architect. Dholia received his Bachelor of Architecture degree in Architecture & Planning from National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. Dholia manages all aspects of design, planning, programming, and project development. His work is a culmination of study, observation, and frankly, exhaustive trial and error. The ultimate goal is to find the ideal blend of levity and sophistication in every work from efforts.

    Services
    Architect
    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Address
    302033 Jaipur
    India
    +91-9694009088 www.pawandholia.in
