As a profession, Pawan Dholia is an Architect. Dholia received his Bachelor of Architecture degree in Architecture & Planning from National Institute of Technology, Jaipur. Dholia manages all aspects of design, planning, programming, and project development. His work is a culmination of study, observation, and frankly, exhaustive trial and error. The ultimate goal is to find the ideal blend of levity and sophistication in every work from efforts.
- Services
- Architect
- Service areas
- Jaipur
- Address
-
302033 Jaipur
India
+91-9694009088 www.pawandholia.in