Pragnya Design Studio is formed by a team of zealous Architects with an intent to provide a paradigm of excellence towards Architecture, Interior Design, Sustainability, Landscape & Urban Design

We provide Complete range of design services that includes Architectural Design, Interior Design, Sustainability, City planning, landscape Design, Furniture design, Building Services and Structural Design.

We offer a balanced range of architectural services in various sectors such as Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Health Care, Industrial and mixed used developments.

We Innovate space planning through strategic thinking and sustainable practices enhancing the Thermal, Visual & Acoustic comfort.

All aspects from initial planning to detailed design development and technical documentation to on-site administration is caried out along with post completion analysis.

We believe in designing a well balanced Sustainable spaces to fulfill the needs of our client.