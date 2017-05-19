Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Kota
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Stone Wall Cladding, Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd Walls & flooringTiles Stone
    Stone Wall Cladding, Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Stone Wall Cladding, Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd Vaid Exports India Pvt Ltd Walls & flooringTiles
    +13
    Stone Wall Cladding

    VAID EXPORTS (INDIA) PVT. LTD, has grown to become one of the largest manufacturers & exporters of natural stones from India. We are supplying high quality Indian Natural Stones suitable for multipurpose at competitive price in short lead time to our valued clients around the globe. All our products are customized as per our client needs and there requirements. We have an extensive range of natural stone paving which includes Granite, Sandstone, Limestone, Slate stone, Marble & Slate Veneer(1mm Thick Flexible sheets) from across India in form of Tiles and Slabs .

    Service areas
    All Over world and Kota
    Address
    Vasant Vihar
    324009 Kota
    India
    +91-9414537197 www.vaidexports.com

    Reviews

    Vaid Exports
    over 5 years ago
      Add SEO element