Euroceil
Building Supplies in Chennai
    • Established in 1995, Sinex Systems Pvt. Lt. in Chennai, is India’s largest manufacturer of displays and signage. Backed by significant expertise and progress in display engineering, we launched eurocéil in 2009-10 with European technology.eurocéil is not just a brand of stretch ceilings. It’s the only one, to have its own fully integrated manufacturing facility in India, with dedicated sales and installation teams across the country and Middle East.

    Today, we have more than 1500 iconic installations, totaling over 400,000 sq. ft. Our largest individual project spans more than 90,000 sq. ft. at the Bahrain International Airport.

    The ability to print and shape anything you imagine, is possible with euroceil. Every day, we push the limits of design innovation and your imagination a little higher. There’s a lot to look up to, with euroceil.

    Service areas
    India and UAE and Chennai
    Address
    600096 Chennai
    India
    +91-9176922648
