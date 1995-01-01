Your browser is out-of-date.

D&#39;ziners
Architects in Mumbai
    • Arch. Rajiv Shah is an dynamic architect and principle designer of Mumbai based firm ‘D’ziners’.His core foundation designing process entirely depends on “innovational conceptual ideas “and also he believes that  every design must reflect strong ideology along with creativity eventually raising a charismatic identity. Anyone who knows him “passionate” and “driven “are two word most ofenly used to describe him . At twenty three he completed his Master degree of Architect from Rachana college of Architect and started his own firm D’ziners in 1995.

    Services
    Architects & Interiors
    Service areas
    Mumbai
    Address
    Maneck Chambers, Naaz Cinema Compound, Lamington Road
    400004 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9820284600 www.dziners.in
