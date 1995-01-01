Arch. Rajiv Shah is an dynamic architect and principle designer of Mumbai based firm ‘D’ziners’.His core foundation designing process entirely depends on “innovational conceptual ideas “and also he believes that every design must reflect strong ideology along with creativity eventually raising a charismatic identity. Anyone who knows him “passionate” and “driven “are two word most ofenly used to describe him . At twenty three he completed his Master degree of Architect from Rachana college of Architect and started his own firm D’ziners in 1995.