Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Antar—A Firm of Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Music Institute Interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    Music Institute Interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    Music Institute Interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    +4
    Music Institute Interiors
    Sports Bar interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    Sports Bar interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    Sports Bar interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    +3
    Sports Bar interiors
    Residencial Interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    Residencial Interiors , Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers Antar - A Firm of Interior Designers
    Residencial Interiors

    Antar is an interior design  firm based in Hyderabad, started by young
    entrepreneurs. We are a professionally organised firm engaged in providing solutions to all aspects of interior design . We aspire to club all the elements of design with the desire and the vision of our clients to create spaces which they would love to inhabit and draw positive energy from. We believe that everyone deserves the best. The motto of our firm is to create the best designs even at a low budget. Our priority is the satisfaction of our clients. We believe in creating the final output according to the client’s individual style, refining their ideas and suggestions with our experience and aesthetic sense.

    Services
    2D & 3D designs and Interior designing.
    Service areas
    Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
    Address
    1-62-151, Triguna mansion, Kavuri hills Phase 2, Madhapur, Hyderabad—500081
    500081 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9705822483 www.antardesign.in/home.html

    Reviews

    Saikrishna konda
    about 4 years ago
    Raju Eada
    almost 3 years ago
    Tejaswi Canakapalli
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element