Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Dream Touch Architects Ltd.
Architects in Dhaka
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Foyer Design by Dream Touch Architects Ltd, Dream Touch Architects Ltd. Dream Touch Architects Ltd. Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    Foyer Design by Dream Touch Architects Ltd

    Dream Touch Architects Ltd. is the top Interior Design and Exterior Design Company in Dhaka, Bangladesh. We provide wide-ranging and complete design services beginning with an initial design concept through installation and detailing of final design rudiments to complete the project. We are specialized interior and exterior design for Residence, Office, Hospital, Bank, Showroom, Pavilion, Outlet, Resort, Eco-Resort, Five -Star Hotel, Fountain and Landscaping . Our highly talented Architect and dedicated interior designer could touch your dream and we can assure that our team can always be relied upon to create outstanding designs with a stunning way.

    Services
    • Interior Design & Exterior Design including Residence
    • Office
    • Hospital
    • Bank
    • Showroom
    • Pavilion
    • Outlet
    • Resort
    • Eco-Resort
    • Five -Star Hotel
    • Fountain and Landscaping
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Dhaka
    Address
    94, Bir Uttam CR Datta Road, DK Tower, Level-9 (West), Bangla Motor, Dhaka-, Dhaka
    1205 Dhaka
    Bangladesh
    +880-1955521500 dreamtouch-bd.com

    Reviews

    Sazzad Architect
    As far as I know, dream touch architects ltd is a good interior design company in Dhaka, Banglsdesh. I hired them to design interior part of my office and they have nicely and successfully complected it. I strongly recommend them for any interior and exterior designs.
    6 months ago
    Marzia kader
    ..their restuarant interior design charmed me a lot.Their craftiness of design and creativity really deserve our praise, and they've evaluated every square of our space and showed how to do maximum uses of a small space. I hope they will go ahead, and clients will be always satisfied with their services and products.
    4 months ago
    rokibul hasan
    Dream Touch Architects Ltd is one of the top-listed interior design companies in Dhaka,Bangladesh. They provide exclusive interior design services to their clients, maintaining the tight budget and deadline. Their utmost priority is clients' satisfaction and saving money. You can also try them if you are looking for the best interior company here.
    4 months ago
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element