Dream Modular
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
    MY Home Vihanga

    Dream Modular is an ISO certified company serving superior interiors and modular kitchen that suits your needs and style. We believe in transforming your home and kitchen into a place that reflects your personal style and taste. We provide the best of expert services through experience that help you save time, effort and money.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Decoration
    • Modular Kitchen
    • Wardrobes
    • Customized Furniture
    Service areas
    Hyderabad
    Address
    H. No. 6-37/1/14, Plot No. 66B, Survey No.687 & 688,, Near Moosapet Metro Station, Opp. Kukatpally Bus Depot,, Moosapet, Hyderabad, Telangana 500018
    500018 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9030340000 www.dreammodular.in

    Reviews

    Debashis Acharya
    We were introduced to Dream Modular(DM) by a friend in our society. After a brief conversation with the front office executives we started the process. We could talk to the partners as well. What we liked about DM was their process from drawing to 3D view to measurement to installation. We even visited their manufacturing unit to inspect the material used, as part of their process. DM always ensured transparency, honored modification requests during the period of installation to the extent possible. And the payment schedule was designed corresponding to stages of completion of work. We highly appreciate the professionalism, efficiency of the team, skillset of the workers, and timeline with which DM works and delivers the promise. We recommend DM for your interiors if you do not wish to be affected by problems of information asymmetry in interiors industry in Hyderabad.
    5 months ago
    Sundar Narayan Padhi
    Dream Modular is very professional, cost effective and quality interior service providers in Hyderabad. This is my second house I have done interior with them. They provided the handed over the house in 40 days as promised. The best part is their 10 yrs service warranty. Even after almost 2 yrs of delivery I received the service promptly whenever I approached them. Thank you for all your services and all the best for your future endeavours Thanks, Sundar My Home Avatar, Hyderabad
    8 months ago
    chandu.b6999@gmail.com Chandu
    We owned a new flat E - 705 in Honer Vivantis. Based on our evaluation of other four interior firms, we have finally appointed ‘Dream Modular’ as our interiors. Whatever they have committed in the quotation in terms of materials, brand and service levels and the same are provided during the execution of our project. More importantly, they are transparent in their process and very affordable interior company when it comes to pricing and materials they used. One more thing, which we would like to share here that when all other four interior guys have deliberately said our kitchen space is not good enough to accommodate dish washer, microwaven and oven, Dream moduler design team has come out with a wonderful open kitchen design to accommodate all above and we are delighted to see all are in place and functional effortlessly. We are extremely satisfied and happy with the final out put of our flat interiors. They are customer centric, affordable and in particular very seasoned players in the interior industry. Despite Covid restrictions and lockdown, they have put a lot of efforts to complete the project in time. We are happy customers at the end of day. We would strongly recommend Dream Modulers for any kind of interior requirements. Our sincere thanks to entire Dream Modular team and we wish them for all their future endeavors.
    9 months ago
