PPA is a design firm based in Gangtok focused on delivering the highest quality multidisciplinary design. We do not distinguish between urban, architecture, interior and approach each discipline as being seamlessly interrelated. Our design philosophy is rooted in the context therefore; issues of identity and culture get as much attention as architecture in the contemporary context.

Our projects are varied in scale ranging from a 1.2km stretch walkway with allied facilities in the heart of the town, public in nature like vendors markets currently being constructed in 2 major towns in Sikkim to small residential units and the design of individual furniture pieces. We are currently working on a number of hospitality projects since Tourism is the most important industry of the region. Prashant Pradhan (MCA, MIIA) the principal is a graduate from CEPT and has done his post graduation from the Berlage Institute, Netherlands. He has spent time working in offices in Amsterdam and New York and has also taught at the City University in NYC.