Essentia Environments
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurgaon
Reviews (11)
    • Amritsar Residence, Essentia Environments Essentia Environments Villas
    Amritsar Residence
    9500 sq. ft apartment

    essentia embodies global refinement and an indigenous design sense reflective of the contemporary & classic designs from the world of interiors. the creative calling of leading interior design duo monica and hardesh chawla - essentia environments is india's premier design and build company that also happens to be one of the most innovative. mrs. & mr. chawla founded essentia environments in 1999 with the object of carrying out the business of interior design, turnkey execution, manufacturing and supplying furniture and home decor accessories to their discerning clients. for the last fifteen years, monica & hardesh have been designing and building dream spaces for their clients and have in the process redefined elegant luxury.

    Services
    • interior design
    • furniture
    • turnkey
    • architecture
    • project management
    • decor
    • fitout leasing
    Service areas
    Pan India, gurgaon, and delhi ncr
    Address
    E-40 South City 1 Gurgaon 122001
    122001 Gurgaon
    India
    +91-9818904466 essentiaenvironments.com

    Reviews

    Puneet Shrivastava
    Best designers ever.
    6 months ago
    Lalit Kumar
    Superb view Good service
    9 months ago
    SUNNI JUNCTION
    Good industrial work here. I am staff here
    12 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
