essentia embodies global refinement and an indigenous design sense reflective of the contemporary & classic designs from the world of interiors. the creative calling of leading interior design duo monica and hardesh chawla - essentia environments is india's premier design and build company that also happens to be one of the most innovative. mrs. & mr. chawla founded essentia environments in 1999 with the object of carrying out the business of interior design, turnkey execution, manufacturing and supplying furniture and home decor accessories to their discerning clients. for the last fifteen years, monica & hardesh have been designing and building dream spaces for their clients and have in the process redefined elegant luxury.