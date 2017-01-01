Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Eminent Enterprise LLP
Interior Designers & Decorators in New Delhi
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Dwarka Sector - 18
    Office, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Commercial spaces
    Office, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Commercial spaces
    Office
    Commercial, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Commercial spaces
    Commercial, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Commercial spaces
    Commercial, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Commercial spaces
    Commercial
    Residential, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Modern dressing room
    Residential, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Modern kitchen
    Residential, Eminent Enterprise LLP Eminent Enterprise LLP Modern dining room
    +1
    Residential

    We are a team of qualified and experienced expert designers. We take pride in creating spaces which are welcoming, warm and cosy. We are among the top designing firms in Delhi/NCR.

    Each project starts with an idea which our team of craftsmen transforms into reality by customizing it with designs, colours, furniture and optimum utilization of space. We give each project equal importance and spend all possible resources to meet our client’s requirements. We create excellent rapport and long lasting association with our clients to be able to provide best results.

    Services
    • Residential Interior Designing
    • Commercial Interior Designing
    • Office Interior Designing and 2D & 3D Interior Designing
    Service areas
    • residential
    • commercial and office
    • New Delhi
    Address
    96-A, B- Block, Pocket 10, Sector- 13 Dwarka
    110075 New Delhi
    India
    +91-9773905146 eminentllp.com

    Reviews

    Harsh Thebaria
    Dedicated and Prominent Services is what You can Expect from this Company. Friendly and Understanding expertise comes handy when you step up to their office. Overall Satisfaction if their Quality and Affordable designing features. Totally Satisfied.
    over 4 years ago
    Ashish Kumar
    I would like to thank Eminent Enterprise LLP for making our home look so fabulous and extremely cozy. We are extremely impressed with Shyam & his team.They were very polite and very helpful.In fact after the completion of entire work they made sure that we are being shifted comfortably.I recommend this team very highly.Thank you Eminent Enterprise LLP
    about 4 years ago
    Twinkle Sandhu
    They made my dream home come true....i got the best interior designers here...The best part about eminent is they understand our silent desire for our home and design accordingly.Thank you so much.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element