CICO Group—Top Construction Chemicals manufacturers in india
Restoration & Renovation in New Delhi
    • Akshardham Temple, CICO Group - Top Construction Chemicals manufacturers in india CICO Group - Top Construction Chemicals manufacturers in india
    Akshardham Temple

    CICO Group is the Best & Top Construction Chemicals manufacturers in India since 1930. We offer a comprehensive range of end-to-end permanent solutions for
    industrial, architectural and general construction and provide expert systems to the repair and rehabilitation industry.

    Services
    • basement waterproofing
    • Construction Chemicals manufacturers
    • water leakage
    • bathroom waterproofing
    • epoxy flooring
    Service areas
    India and New Delhi
    Company awards
    EXCELLENCE AWARD 2015, EPC WORLD AWARD 2013, VISHWAKARMA AWARD 2013, EPC WORLD AWARD 2012, AWARDS BY IEDRA, TERNATIONAL STAR QUALITY AWARD 2006
    Address
    C-44/2, 1ST & 2ND FLOOR, OKHLA
    110020 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1140509400 www.cicogroup.com
