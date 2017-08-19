When I started looking for help with interiors my primary requirement was someone whom I can trust as I am not based out of Bangalore and the execution was to happen during Covid lockdown. Fortunately, I came across Bluecap through a common friend and was immediately convinced after talking to Biju that I was in the right hands.
Execution was great and I was not tracking time as nearly all the business were having trouble due to lockdown. The design team patiently entertained my whims and fancies. I was happy with prompt communication with the team who worked on my feedback even after the interiors where installed.
Bluecap has built a great team and I wish the very best to them.
We had a very good experience with Blucap Interiors doing our office space. Intially though we thought they would be expensive, they turned out to be very cost efficient. Quality of design and finish was excellent. Most importantly , Biju and team was willing to accommodate suggestions and change without any hassles. All the Best Blucap Interiors!
Awesome experience. Many thanks to Blucap team for their excellent work and dedication. It was a great experience starting from the design discussion to the execution. We would like to thank the designers who has been very helpful in providing the ideas for our interior work. They have listened to all the feedbacks we gave and were ready to make necessary changes. With a small change in bay window our master bedroom is looking pretty big and became more functional. The color combinations used for painting look very impressive and the house looks brighter. We can see the maximum utilization of the available space in all rooms. Thanks again for making our dream home a reality.