SPADES INTERIO
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gurugram
Reviews (8)
    "Our focus is to inspire our clients with a finished project that goes beyond their expectations. Our purpose has always been to make a difference to people and communities through the design solutions we create for our clients. We believe that by staying true to our values, we improve the human experience and effectiveness of every project we undertake. We produce unique and individual design results that not only reflect our clients or their brand but enhances their lives."

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Modular Kitchen Services
    • Wardrobe Designing
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and Gurugram
    Address
    163-P, SECTOR-51
    122018 Gurugram
    India
    +91-9999502983 www.spadesinterio.com

    Reviews

    Chandni Gupta
    Best quality work.
    2 months ago
    nidhi aggarwal
    Awesome service and cost effective!!👍🏻👍🏻
    3 months ago
    Rajneesh Kapoor
    One of the best n most importantly most economical service provider. They not only gave me great options but gave me the price along that fit my pocket. I am taking about value for money here. If you need that then go for Spades interio.😀👍
    over 4 years ago
