Glastres Greens
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Bangalore
Reviews (12)
Projects

    PLANTER
    PLANTER POTS FROM GLASTRES GREENS
    Glastres Greens

    Glastres Greens is engaged in offering Italian Marble Finish Planters and Pots that are innovative and unique in designs which are widely used to decorate outdoors, indoors, terraces, offices and gardens. We offer planters and pots in various designs, shapes and sizes. We use latest technologies to give you the best finished product at low cost and less maintenance. The products are well designed to meet the customer requirement and satisfaction.

    The Italian Marble Finish planters are simple in design which resembles the traditional products such as clay pots and ceramic products which blends well with the background settings to give astounding looks to your home, office and gardens whether placed interior or exterior without the heavy weight making large planters easy to move. The Italian Marble Finish planters are fabricated from high quality polymer material which do not wrap, rust, crack, corrode, or shrink which ensures durability and low maintenance and they do not change their appearance over the years with proper care. Products have several attractive features of which few are:• Withstand harsh weather condition • Highly durable • Optimum finish • Stylish • Water Proof • Termite Proof • Fire Resistant • Corrosion Resistant • Long Life

    • Outdoor Planters—Pots & Planter—Glastres Greens
    • Shop Glastres Greens for modern and contemporary Outdoor Planters to match your style and budget. Choose from our high quality
    • affordable range of garden Outdoor Planters and plant pots! Great containers for your plants for both outdoors or inside.
    Bangalore
    #153, 4th N block, Rajajinagar
    560010 Bangalore
    India
    www.glastresgreens.com

    Reviews

    Rina Selvakumar
    Absolutely lovely ! really really good quality planters. the price is bit on higher side, but it exceeds expectations in terms of quality and finishes. the sizes are big and they look super elegant. i would want to buy more from them.
    about 1 year ago
    Varun Pillai
    Beautiful and Elegant. The pots are really beautiful. i brought the combination of all three colors and all of them goes well with green plants.
    about 1 year ago
    Nibedita S
    looks really beautiful when potted. Price is bit high. but the quality and exclusive finishes they offer made me award them 5 stars.
    about 1 year ago
