Glastres Greens is engaged in offering Italian Marble Finish Planters and Pots that are innovative and unique in designs which are widely used to decorate outdoors, indoors, terraces, offices and gardens. We offer planters and pots in various designs, shapes and sizes. We use latest technologies to give you the best finished product at low cost and less maintenance. The products are well designed to meet the customer requirement and satisfaction.

The Italian Marble Finish planters are simple in design which resembles the traditional products such as clay pots and ceramic products which blends well with the background settings to give astounding looks to your home, office and gardens whether placed interior or exterior without the heavy weight making large planters easy to move. The Italian Marble Finish planters are fabricated from high quality polymer material which do not wrap, rust, crack, corrode, or shrink which ensures durability and low maintenance and they do not change their appearance over the years with proper care. Products have several attractive features of which few are:• Withstand harsh weather condition • Highly durable • Optimum finish • Stylish • Water Proof • Termite Proof • Fire Resistant • Corrosion Resistant • Long Life