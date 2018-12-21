Your browser is out-of-date.

Enrich Interiors & Decors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Hyderabad
    Mr Naveen - BRC INFRA PROJECT - 3BHK - MANIKONDA
    3BHK Interior Design - 1700 sqft
    3BHK Vajra Jasmine County | Interior Design Project in Hyderabad
    3BHK Interior Design Project
    3BHK - Elite Style Interiors @ Jains Carlton Creek - 1350 sqft !!
    Elegant Styled Vibrant 3BHK Project @ Alwal
    I'm Bhanu Anand an Interior Designer by Passion but not by chance. I have started my career as Software Engineer and then I had to let my passion taken over as my full time business. The reason behind my conversion as Interior Designer was people have been looking out for trust worthy client relationship managable Interior designer who listens to Client requirements and turn their dreams into reality with in their Budget. 

    We have our exclusive Interior Design Studio located in Hyderabad with our passionate team in helping our clients get their dream home designed and delivered without hassle in stipulated time frame.

    We provide range of services from Interior Designing, Home Decoration, Home Rennovation, Modular Kitchen & Wardrobe, False Ceiling, Home gardening, Vertical Gardening, Sitout Designing, Ceramic Planters, Custom Furniture, Home furnishing etc.

    For past 5years we have successfully delivered various projects within stipulated time frame and won accolades from clients for our impeccable work. 

    We believe in our vision to bring in "Value for Money" services for our esteemed clients and make them Happy.

    Services
    Turn Key Interior Designer
    Service areas
    Interior Design and Hyderabad
    Company awards
    Entrepreneur of the Year 2017
    Address
    Enrich Decors, Block A, Tirumala Arcade, Puppalguda Main Road, Near to Pavithra International school
    500089 Hyderabad
    India
    +91-9985589646 www.enrichdecors.com

    Reviews

    Ishan Bakshi
    Excellent service.. highly recommended
    about 1 year ago
    Raviteja Bonagiri
    Worst receiving. Rude. Not even care about customers.
    7 months ago
    Narasimha K
    It all started on a day when we happened to meet passionate, professional persons like Bhanu & Anand where we were looking for interiors for our dream/first home we bought. Before that I have enquired and received quote from all known vendors/interior companies but this was all in the business reasons which I couldn't find interesting. But Enrich Decor team especially Bhanu is different from others, first they understood us by means of our interest in shaping our dream home with an interior solution which we couldn't dream of . When Bhanu shared us the 3Ds for our floor plan and our requirement in place, we were very exited and happy to see them and I got full confidence by the way Bhanu explained each detail with reason being for every element in the design , and was super excited to see them when it is excuted. As days goes on, the day came to see our dream home with best in class design by Bhanu on a surprising reveal plan , we were shocked in happiness with out of words to describe what we saw, undoubtedly it came out best than 3Ds. To summarize our happiness is , we are truly lucky to select Enrich Decors for our dream home, impressed with final outcome in quality, design, professional behaviour, on-time, space usage and more importantly budget friendly. In this journey, Anand & Bhanu became our family friends , we didn't feel like we are doing interiors with some unknown people, this journey will be a memorable one for us. Thanks Bhanu & Anand for this lovely gift for our dream home, no doubt to say these designs have enhanced our home and making it as a lovely livable place🙏. I usually don't write reviews, but check out our home actual pics attaching here to understand our excitement and happiness to write this post.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 16 reviews
