I'm Bhanu Anand an Interior Designer by Passion but not by chance. I have started my career as Software Engineer and then I had to let my passion taken over as my full time business. The reason behind my conversion as Interior Designer was people have been looking out for trust worthy client relationship managable Interior designer who listens to Client requirements and turn their dreams into reality with in their Budget.

We have our exclusive Interior Design Studio located in Hyderabad with our passionate team in helping our clients get their dream home designed and delivered without hassle in stipulated time frame.

We provide range of services from Interior Designing, Home Decoration, Home Rennovation, Modular Kitchen & Wardrobe, False Ceiling, Home gardening, Vertical Gardening, Sitout Designing, Ceramic Planters, Custom Furniture, Home furnishing etc.

For past 5years we have successfully delivered various projects within stipulated time frame and won accolades from clients for our impeccable work.

We believe in our vision to bring in "Value for Money" services for our esteemed clients and make them Happy.