Established in 1922, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. deals in the best and finest tiles imported from Spain, Italy, and other European countries. Providing a wide range of tiles, sanitary ware, and fittings at competitive rates, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. satisfies a niche clientele with its elegant designs and impeccable standards that transform spaces. The company has a strong, pan-India dealer network, with showrooms located in a prime area in Santacruz East, Mumbai.

In addition, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. has an exclusive showroom for Kohler products showcasing their entire range of sanitary ware and CP fittings.

Through years of experience, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. has always been at the forefront in providing its esteemed clients with the latest designs from the best suppliers in Europe.