Asgarali Nuruddin &amp; Co.
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Mumbai
Reviews (7)
    Established in 1922, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. deals in the best and finest tiles imported from Spain, Italy, and other European countries. Providing a wide range of tiles, sanitary ware, and fittings at competitive rates, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. satisfies a niche clientele with its elegant designs and impeccable standards that transform spaces. The company has a strong, pan-India dealer network, with showrooms located in a prime area in Santacruz East,  Mumbai. 

    In addition, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. has an exclusive showroom for Kohler products showcasing their entire range of sanitary ware and CP fittings.

    Through years of experience, Asgarali Nuruddin & Co. has always been at the forefront in providing its esteemed clients with the latest designs from the best suppliers in Europe.

    Services
    • Selling of imported European tiles
    • bath fittings and sanitary ware
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Opp. Vakola Police Station, Santacruz East,
    400055 Mumbai
    India
    +91-9819170443 asgarali.com
    Legal disclosure

    Asgarali Nuruddin & Co, Since 1922

    Reviews

    Haani Khan
    Horrible service. As a wholesaler, they take materials at very low cost, sell at a higher premium and don't bother paying the wholesaler at all. For future customers, know this, you're buying from an extreme misers.
    4 months ago
    Khalid Ahmedi
    Uncluttered and well organized showroom. Knowledgeable staff with invaluable advice made shopping for bath remodeling pain and hassle free!
    almost 5 years ago
    Nitasha Wahi
    Very helpful and great tiles
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
