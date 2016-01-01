Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
xclusive interior
Architects in Pune
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Xclusive

    interior is leading Commercial Architect Pune. They are confident about the success of their latest architecture is flourishing with the increasing number commercial buildings in Pune. This is the reason professional architectural firm Xclusive Interiors comes up with some specific and fantastic solutions for their commercial clients to meet their specific needs solutions that can make any commercial project a premium one in this city.

    Services
    • Interior Designers in Baner
    • Pune Architects
    Service areas
    • 207/208 Vision Galleria
    • Near Kunal Icon
    • Pimple Saudagar
    • Pune-411027.
    Company awards
    • OCT 2016: BEST INTERIOR DESIGNER IN PUNE AWARD BY INDIA BUSINESS AT THE HANDS OF BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS HUMA QURESHI.
    • MAY 2016: RECOGNIZED AND AWARDED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN INDIA—HOMES MAGAZINE.
    • APRIL 2015: RECOGNIZED AND AWARDED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN INDIA—HOMES MAGAZINE.
    Address
    207/208 Vision Galleria, Near Kunal Icon, Pimple Saudagar, Pune-411027
    411005 Pune
    India
    +91-9881133542 www.xclusiveinteriors.in
      Add SEO element