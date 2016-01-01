Xclusive
interior is leading Commercial Architect Pune. They are confident about the success of their latest architecture is flourishing with the increasing number commercial buildings in Pune. This is the reason professional architectural firm Xclusive Interiors comes up with some specific and fantastic solutions for their commercial clients to meet their specific needs solutions that can make any commercial project a premium one in this city.
- Services
- Interior Designers in Baner
- Pune Architects
- Service areas
- 207/208 Vision Galleria
- Near Kunal Icon
- Pimple Saudagar
- Pune-411027.
- Company awards
- OCT 2016: BEST INTERIOR DESIGNER IN PUNE AWARD BY INDIA BUSINESS AT THE HANDS OF BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS HUMA QURESHI.
- MAY 2016: RECOGNIZED AND AWARDED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN INDIA—HOMES MAGAZINE.
- APRIL 2015: RECOGNIZED AND AWARDED AS ONE OF THE TOP 20 INTERIOR DESIGNERS IN INDIA—HOMES MAGAZINE.
- Address
-
207/208 Vision Galleria, Near Kunal Icon, Pimple Saudagar, Pune-411027
411005 Pune
India
+91-9881133542 www.xclusiveinteriors.in