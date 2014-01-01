Your browser is out-of-date.

Architecture Continuous
Architects in Bangalore
    • Priyadarshini Hotel, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    Priyadarshini Hotel, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    Priyadarshini Hotel, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    +10
    Priyadarshini Hotel
    Right-O' Food Court, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    Right-O' Food Court, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    Right-O' Food Court, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    +9
    Right-O' Food Court
    Garden Residence, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    Garden Residence, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern houses
    Garden Residence, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern kitchen
    +3
    Garden Residence
    Doshi Residence, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern living room
    Doshi Residence, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern living room
    Doshi Residence, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +9
    Doshi Residence
    Courtyard Home, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    Courtyard Home, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    Courtyard Home, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Commercial spaces
    +10
    Courtyard Home
    Tranquil, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern living room
    Tranquil, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern living room
    Tranquil, Architecture Continuous Architecture Continuous Modern living room
    +5
    Tranquil
    Show all 9 projects

    Architecture Continuous is a Bangalore based group of architects, designers, engineer’s builders and thinkers working within the fields of Architecture, Interior Design and Research and Development.

    The office is currently involved in a large number of diversified projects throughout India and abroad that include Residential Homes, Group Housing, Hospitality, Commercial, Institutional and Public Spaces.We care deeply about what we do and relish the involvement in the design and execution of each project. 

    Our firm is defined by creativity, commitment, high energy and a true team spirit continuously striving to become better and better at what we do.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Designers, and Landscape Designers
    Service areas
    Bangalore
    Company awards
    Global Lifestyle Awards 2014, Grand Stand Awards 2015
    Address
    #13, UDN Altius, 4th Floor (above Federal Bank), opp. Shell Petrol Pump, JP Nagar, 6th Phase
    560078 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9379918468 www.architecturecontinuous.com
