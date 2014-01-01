Architecture Continuous is a Bangalore based group of architects, designers, engineer’s builders and thinkers working within the fields of Architecture, Interior Design and Research and Development.

The office is currently involved in a large number of diversified projects throughout India and abroad that include Residential Homes, Group Housing, Hospitality, Commercial, Institutional and Public Spaces.We care deeply about what we do and relish the involvement in the design and execution of each project.

Our firm is defined by creativity, commitment, high energy and a true team spirit continuously striving to become better and better at what we do.