Archo
Classes was founded by architect Shivam Kaushik, a graduate of School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi. He achieved Delhi rank 1 in AIEEE (JEE mains) exam and established Archo Classes During 2nd year of his graduation.
We at Archo Classes provide guidance through our classroom programs for Architecture, Fashion Design and Fine Arts entrance exams.
- Services
- Architecture Entrance Coaching
- Design Entrance Coaching
- Fine Arts Entrance Coaching
- Service areas
- Delhi NCR and New Delhi
- Address
-
301,302 , D-30, Siddharth Complex, 3rd Floor, Laxmi Nagar
110092 New Delhi
India
+91-1142420525 www.archoclasses.com