Archo Classes
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (5)
    • Archo

    Classes was founded by architect Shivam Kaushik, a graduate of School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi. He achieved Delhi rank 1 in AIEEE (JEE mains) exam and established Archo Classes During 2nd year of his graduation.

    We at Archo Classes provide guidance through our classroom programs for Architecture, Fashion Design and Fine Arts entrance exams.

    Services
    • Architecture Entrance Coaching
    • Design Entrance Coaching
    • Fine Arts Entrance Coaching
    Service areas
    Delhi NCR and New Delhi
    Address
    301,302 , D-30, Siddharth Complex, 3rd Floor, Laxmi Nagar
    110092 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1142420525 www.archoclasses.com

    Reviews

    Apurva Sharma
    Best place . You will find best teachers to help you ,helping u from basic to advance level. I m glad after seeing the efforts this institute does to nourish the younger talents
    almost 6 years ago
    zunaid Ansari
    Talking best centre to this place is a joke.worst Managemengt, They dont care of students after receiving money. Cheap Centre, Dont Join
    about 3 years ago
    Amitha Elizabeth Aby
    I took classes from here the faculty and the study materials they provide is really good and have very healthy environment. I really loved there classes. Anybody condering architecture as there career option should really consider to take classes from here.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
