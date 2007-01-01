Our online journey began way back in 2007 as MyRugsindia.com. We were the first online-shop to sell rugs and carpets in India. We introduced India with the “Design and Make your ownCarpet” concept, by going direct to the end-user.

At MyRugs.in we sell designer rugs,carpets and home decor for infants, kids, teens and casual living.We strive hard to bring you beauty and premium quality rugs and carpets at affordable prices to decorate your home. We develop our handwoven and handmade products with the help of local village artisans and weavers across India. All our products are hand-made using various weaving techniques and are not factory-made. We are a part of the Indian Cottage Industry where we engage various artisans, craftsmen and women to work on our products.

Since 2007 we have been selling our products online as myrugsindia.com,supplying to various retail stores across India and exporting abroad.Our products are unique in design, color and texture, and stand for quality. We collaborate with various designers in USA and Europe for latest trends. We also contribute and are a part of the Make-In-India initiative. We as Noble House Lifestyle Private Limited are headquartered at Jaipur, Rajasthan and are members of the Carpet Export Promotion Council and Rugs of India. If you are interested in bulk orders or want help in interior designing, please contact us, we shall gladly assist you.