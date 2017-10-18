Your browser is out-of-date.
To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!
When it comes to finding ideas to make a simple home look more sophisticated, a false
ceiling is one of the popular choices. While usually, the dry wall technique
is used for creating an interior partition wall, it can also be…
Multi-purpose rooms have more than one use, such as a bedroom which is also a home office, or a terrace that is also a dining area and kitchen. Modern life has squeezed us into smaller homes and the creation of multi-purpose rooms…
The direction which your house faces influences the energies, both positive and negative, which enter your home, according to the
ancient Indian architectural system, Vastu Shastra.