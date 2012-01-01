Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PSi Designs
Architects in Dona Paula, Goa
Overview 8Projects (8) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sea View Villas, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Sea View Villas, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Sea View Villas, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    +8
    Sea View Villas
    Anjuna Villa, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Anjuna Villa, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Anjuna Villa, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    +5
    Anjuna Villa
    Impressa de Goa, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Impressa de Goa, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Impressa de Goa, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    +3
    Impressa de Goa
    La Olalian, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    La Olalian, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    La Olalian, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    +6
    La Olalian
    Sol Villas, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Sol Villas, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Sol Villas, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    +4
    Sol Villas
    Morjim Hotel, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Morjim Hotel, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    Morjim Hotel, PSi Designs PSi Designs
    +24
    Morjim Hotel
    Show all 8 projects

    Since 2012, the office of PSi Architects is led and managed by Volker
    Scharfenberger, who has more than 35 years international professional experience.

    Under his professional guidance, with a young, energetic and committed team of about  8 architects, engineers and 3D Visualizer, the PSi team is well recognized and respected by its clients for its iconic planning and design solutions.

    Based on German quality standards, work ethics and loyalty, we combine Indian and German experience to provide a holistic perspective of design – focussed on the aesthetic as well as the technical aspects of our projects.

    Services
    • Architectual Design
    • Master Planning
    • Govt. Approval
    • MEP Solutions
    • Structual Design
    • Site Managment
    • 3D Visualisation
    Service areas
    DONA PAULA and GOA
    Address
    MACHADOS COVE 30, VAINGUINIUM VALLEY,
    403 004 Dona Paula, Goa
    India
    +91-8322454674 psi-architects.co.in
      Add SEO element