Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mumbai
    • Lodha Bellissimo Clubhouse, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Swimming pond
    Lodha Bellissimo Clubhouse, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern gym
    Lodha Bellissimo Clubhouse, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +12
    Lodha Bellissimo Clubhouse
    Premium Villa , Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Minimalist dining room
    Premium Villa , Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Minimalist living room
    Premium Villa , Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Infinity pool
    +4
    Premium Villa
    URBANPOD - India's first smart Hotel, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Commercial spaces
    URBANPOD - India's first smart Hotel, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Commercial spaces
    URBANPOD - India's first smart Hotel, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Commercial spaces
    +6
    URBANPOD - India's first smart Hotel
    Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern dining room
    Residence at Pune, Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Racheta Interiors Pvt Limited Modern dining room
    +17
    Residence at Pune

    Racheta has crafted many Interior Projects for various esteemed Corporate Clients and renowned Architects.

    Racheta is led by its Managing Director, Mr. Sattish Tamba, a Civil Engineer with 30 years experience in the field of Construction and Interior Projects, supported by a dedicated and experienced Project team and highly skilled labours, who have a proven track record of having executed quality and time-bound projects for many satisfied clients.

    The primary outlook of the company in executing a project, is to use the best quality materials of approved brands and deploy highly skilled workers, with personal guidance and supervision by the team of project coordinators and executives, to ensure a top quality product, to the ultimate satisfaction and requirement of the clients.

    Every activity is executed in close co-ordination with the Architects and Project Managements Consultants’ offices, to ensure that the project is completed, as scheduled by the Project Managers and as visualized by the Architects and Clients. Racheta is committed to developing an environment where the purchase order is not the end of the sale but just the beginning of a mutually beneficial association between the Client, the Architect and the Company. Racheta has the right combination of human intelligence, experience & systems for effective construction documentation, project management & value engineering for both on-site & off-site project activities which can be leveraged for benefit of any client. Racheta is specialised in Interior Fit-outs & Landscaping Projects for Corporate Offices, BPO’s, Film Studio’s / Labs, Premium Residences, Commercial spaces, Showrooms, Outlets, etc.

    Brief Clientele - 

    http://racheta.in/live/client/

    Project Photos - 

    http://racheta.in/gallery/

    Services
    Turn Key Interior Fit Out works
    Service areas
    • Mumbai
    • Pune
    • Goa
    • Bangalore
    • Gujarat
    • Rajasthan
    • Delhi
    • Gurgaon
    • Chennai
    • Hyderabad
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    400093 Mumbai
    India
    +91-2267535573 racheta.in
