ABRD Architects
Architects in New Delhi
Reviews (1)
    ABRD Architects was founded in 1996 by Anupam Bansal and Rajesh Dongre with the objective of providing architectural and urban design services. The practice focuses on developing site, technology and program appropriate solutions for each project. Projects developed in studio are a result of an extensive research and analytical process. Norms and established modes are put into constant questioning to arrive at a suitable typological model. 

    As citizens of a rapidly interconnected world we take ideas not only from our immediate surroundings but also from the global vision. We believe in "think in glocal act local".

    Services
    • Urban Design
    • Town planning and Comprehensive Architectural Service including Architectural Design
    • MEPF and Landscape design.
    Service areas
    • Urban Design
    • Architecture
    • Interior Design
    • NEW DELHI
    Address
    C-22 Golf View Apartment, Saket
    110017 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1146542974 www.abrdarchitects.com

    Reviews

    ar.singh93h
    3years
    over 1 year ago
    Project date: January 2021
