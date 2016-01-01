Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern Interior Concepts
Interior Designers & Decorators in Chennai
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Modern Kitchen Interior Design
    Modern Kitchen Interior Design
    Modern Kitchen Interior Design
    Modern Kitchen Interior Design
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design
    Modular Kitchen Interior Design

    Modern Interior is a complete Interior Designing, Consulting & Execution firm in Chennai. Specializing in innovative and sustainable interior design our expertise gives us an edge in the design and planning of interior spaces of various projects to suit client's budget.

    Services
    • Home Interior
    • Living Room Interior
    • Kitchen Interior
    • BedRoom Interior
    • Wardrobe Interior
    • Apartment Interior
    Service areas
    • Chennai
    Company awards
    Best Interior Designer Award 2016
    Address
    116/582, Anna Salai, Teynampet,(Next to Kamaraja Arangam)
    600002 Chennai
    India
    +91-9884084914 www.moderninteriorconcepts.com

    Reviews

    Suresh Kumar
    Good service
    9 months ago
    sridivya bharathi
    Chennai Interior Designing done a great job at our work place ...its worth reaching them. :)
    over 6 years ago
    Indumathi E
    they have different and unique work ideas that satisfies client need i am fully satisfied with Chennai interior design
    over 6 years ago
