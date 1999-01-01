Archtype is an architecture and interior design firm.

Archtype has always tried to deliver exceptional design ideas and concepts for our clients through blending of human needs, value additions, technology and aesthetics. Since our founding in 1999, we have used designs and ideas to enhance peoples living and help organization grow.

Our design solutions result from a collaborative process by a team of architects and interior designers to prepare alternatives and imagine new ways to create excellent environment while integrating the realities of execution methods and services. The aim is to inspire people through our work by expressing timeless cultural, organizational and personal values.