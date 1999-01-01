Your browser is out-of-date.

Archtype
Interior Architects in Pune
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • The earth and star, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    The earth and star, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    The earth and star, Archtype Archtype Modern pool
    The earth and star
    Residence, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    Residence, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    Residence, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    Residence
    Lunavat residence, Archtype Archtype Modern dining room
    Lunavat residence, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    Lunavat residence, Archtype Archtype Modern living room
    Lunavat residence
    The World of Veg, Archtype Archtype Modern walls & floors
    The World of Veg, Archtype Archtype Modern houses
    The World of Veg, Archtype Archtype Modern dining room
    The World of Veg

    Archtype is an architecture and interior design firm.

    Archtype has always tried to deliver exceptional design ideas and concepts for our clients through blending of human needs, value additions, technology and aesthetics. Since our founding in 1999, we have used designs and ideas to enhance peoples living and help organization grow.

    Our design solutions result from a collaborative process by a team of architects and interior designers to prepare alternatives and imagine new ways to create excellent environment while integrating the realities of execution methods and services. The aim is to inspire people through our work by expressing timeless cultural, organizational and personal values.

    Service areas
    Pune
    Company awards
    BAI—Universal Award (Well Built Structure Competition) AESA Award
    Address
    Lbs road
    411030 Pune
    India
    +91-2024530177 www.archtype.in

    Reviews

    Moiz Faroqi
    3 months ago
    Amod Gujarathi
    Very good experience!
    9 months ago
    Dhananjay A Mengji (Jay)
    Good
    over 3 years ago
