At axii , we design responsive built environments, which are thoughtful, sustainable, stylish and appropriate.

axii design consultants undertake Master-planning, Architecture, Interiors & Communication projects for residential, commercial and retail sectors.

We offers multi-disciplinary expertise in residential, educational as well as commercial Interior Design & Build that high end residential, corporate workplaces and retail environments. The services we offer are aimed at achieving quality, cost and time efficiencies for our clients – from project inception to project handover.

Established in 2000, a start-up by 2 people, axii has blossomed into a design firm that believes in ‘solutions through design’ relentlessly striving to delivers excellence.

Our design studio specialise in translating client’s needs and real life problems into realistic and stylish solutions, acknowledging that clients know their business better than we do. We work with our clients and explore the best suited contemporary approaches and progressive ideas which should be captured in design. Our work has been published and acknowledged by our clients.

Detailed planning, technical knowhow, worldly exposure and of course, adherence to timelines and budget; all form part of axii ’s design methodology.

Both the founders at axii are qualified architectural practitioners elgible to practise in India. They are involved in every project they undertake, on a hands-on basis. They both have worked with multinational clients + agencies and are equipped with work experience in these realms on projects, both, domestic as well as international.