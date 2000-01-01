Your browser is out-of-date.

axii design consultant pvt.ltd.
Architects in Pune
Reviews (3)
Projects

    Bora Office
    Bora Office
    Bora Office
    Bora Office
    Zimbra Technologies
    Zimbra Technologies
    Zimbra Technologies
    Zimbra Technologies

    At axii , we design responsive built environments, which are thoughtful, sustainable, stylish and appropriate. 

    axii  design consultants undertake Master-planning, Architecture, Interiors & Communication projects for residential, commercial and retail sectors.

    We offers multi-disciplinary expertise in residential, educational as well as commercial Interior Design & Build that high end residential, corporate workplaces and retail environments. The services we offer  are aimed at achieving quality, cost and time efficiencies for our clients – from project inception to project handover.

    Established in 2000, a start-up by 2 people, axii  has blossomed into a design firm that believes in ‘solutions through design’ relentlessly striving to delivers excellence.

    Our design studio specialise in translating client’s needs and real life problems into realistic and stylish solutions, acknowledging that clients know their business better than we do. We work with our clients and explore the best suited contemporary approaches and progressive ideas which should be captured in design. Our work has been published and acknowledged by our clients.

    Detailed planning, technical knowhow, worldly exposure and of course, adherence to timelines and budget; all form part of axii ’s design methodology.

    Both the founders  at axii  are qualified architectural practitioners elgible to practise in India. They are involved in every project they undertake, on a hands-on basis. They both have worked with multinational clients + agencies and are equipped with work experience in these realms on projects, both, domestic as well as international.

    Services
    master planning, Architecture, and Interior Designing
    Service areas
    Pune
    Address
    # 4, Manohar, Ln No. 1, Navketan Society, Mayur Colony, Kothrud
    411038 Pune
    India
    +91-9850335300 www.axiidesigns.com

    Reviews

    santosh jadhav
    9 months ago
    Keny Vizo
    over 2 years ago
    Rohit Kedari
    over 1 year ago
