We are Vibrant and young team focused on providing specialized design solution. Emphasis is laid on optimizing cost, Renewable Energy and Ecological design principles. Urban Design, Architecture, Interior Design
- Services
- Architecture and interior design with supervision. Provides design for all type of buildings—Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential and recreational.
- Service areas
- Architecture and interior design with supervision. Provides design for all type of buildings—Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential and recreational.
- Noida
- Address
-
103, F.F, Blk-4, G.S.C, Sector—29
201301 Noida
India
+91-9999338249 fkdesignstudio.com