FK Design Studio
Architects in Noida
Reviews (4)
    We are Vibrant and young team focused on providing specialized design solution. Emphasis is laid on optimizing cost, Renewable Energy and Ecological design principles. Urban Design, Architecture, Interior Design

    Services
    • Architecture and interior design with supervision. Provides design for all type of buildings—Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Residential and recreational.
    Service areas
    • Architecture and interior design with supervision. Provides design for all type of buildings—Commercial
    • Industrial
    • Residential and recreational.
    • Noida
    Address
    103, F.F, Blk-4, G.S.C, Sector—29
    201301 Noida
    India
    +91-9999338249 fkdesignstudio.com

    Reviews

    Ravindra Singh Dhakad
    Professional service
    8 months ago
    ajay sahu
    over 1 year ago
    Farhaad Khan
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
