Conarch Architects
Architects in Delhi
Reviews (13)
    Conarch is a Delhi based architectural design firm founded in 1988 by Ar. Rakesh Dhar and Ar. S.K. Goel. The two made a connection working together as recent architectural graduates at an architectural firm in Delhi, and decided to establish a partnership. With like-minded vision,  complimentary skill-set, mutual respect and admiration, a foundation of the firm’s identity was laid. What this entrepreneurial collaboration lacked in financial backing was more than made up for in unbridled energy, passion for the discipline and the will to labor continuously without frills, all the while upholding the highest standard of professional ethics and integrity.

    From a venture of two people in a swim or sink situation to a firm employing 30 odd employees, the principals along with the establishment have come a long way. Conarch Architects remain a small practice by intention as principals prefer to direct and drive each project personally working together with clients so that every project turns out to be the best version of itself. We seek to design spaces that consistently express the needs, aspiration and identity of the occupants. The firm’s portfolio reflects the abiding desire in enriching human experience, thriving on our obsession of continuously improving upon the design solutions, bettering our previous best. Conarch Architects embrace the myriad desires of client and project considerations to craft solutions unique to the given parameters by considering each project as a design opportunity than a design problem. We ‘own’ our projects from the day of the inception of its idea to the day it is occupied. As designers, we don’t think of architecture as separate from interiors and our approach towards space creation blurs the distinction and blends the two.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Delhi and NCR
    Address
    204-B, Sagar Complex, L.S.C., New Rajdhani Enclave, Main Vikas Marg, Delhi-110092.
    110092 Delhi
    India
    +91-9711181071 www.conarch.co

    Reviews

    Farhan Tyagi (Engineer)
    Best of delhi
    3 months ago
    Manoj Kapoor
    Super architects! Loved their work.
    20 days ago
    ritika jain
    Thanks Mr. Nitish Goel for designing my diet clinic into a living dream that it once was. Never thought a limited space would accomodate little details in such a poised way.
    3 months ago
