CONCEPTIONS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Panchkula
Reviews
    Conceptions offer a far reaching scope of interior design and outfitting solutions from idea to completion including order procurement and establishments on a turnkey premise. Our approach streamlines the way towards designing your home. That is not all, our inventive design thoughts look to deal with here and now prerequisites and secure long haul speculations. Add to a solid responsibility to convey top class interiors with a wise mix of the stylish and the utilitarian.

    Services
    • INTERIOR DESIGN
    • ARCHITECTURE
    • LIGHTING DESIGN
    • CONSTRUCTION
    • TURNKEY PROJECTS
    Service areas
    PANCHKULA, CHANDIGARH, and MOHALI
    Address
    S.C.O-397, SECTOR-20, PANCHKULA +91 9530 666 888
    134116 Panchkula
    India
    +91-1724193888 www.akshayoberoidesigns.com

    Reviews

    Riddhi Sud
    Conceptions was exceptional from start to end - they took a lot of time at each stage, first of all spending time listening to what we wanted and really listening to us as well as trying to give us a few options to consider. They gave us great detailed advice on how the planning process would be done and designing would take place.
    almost 2 years ago
    SEEMA KUMAR
    I had the chance of getting my house done by the team at Conceptions. They do quality work and was delivered well in time and maintained my budget. The owner is super responsive and looked after all my queries. Highly recommended studio for anyone looking to get furniture or interiors done.
    about 2 years ago
    Rekha Kaplish
    Service was satisfying and the products are up to the mark one must avail the services 👌🏽 as it is one of the best in tricity.
    over 1 year ago
