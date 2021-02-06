Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Ravi Prakash Architect
Architects in Jaipur
Overview 27Projects (27) 9Ideabooks (9)
Reviews (15)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Yagya's Residence , Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Flat
    Yagya's Residence , Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Flat
    Yagya's Residence , Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Flat
    +33
    Yagya's Residence
    Shantanu Residence, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs Plywood White
    Shantanu Residence, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist living room Plastic Yellow
    Shantanu Residence, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist living room Plywood Yellow
    +44
    Shantanu Residence
    Savitri Residence (Interior), Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist living room Beige
    Savitri Residence (Interior), Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist living room Beige
    Savitri Residence (Interior), Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Minimalist living room Beige
    +18
    Savitri Residence (Interior)
    Savitri House, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Single family home Reinforced concrete White
    Savitri House, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Single family home Reinforced concrete White
    Savitri House, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Single family home Reinforced concrete White
    +2
    Savitri House
    Barre Shopping Complex, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete Amber/Gold
    Barre Shopping Complex, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete Amber/Gold
    Barre Shopping Complex, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Commercial spaces Reinforced concrete Amber/Gold
    +2
    Barre Shopping Complex
    Abhishek, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Single family home Reinforced concrete White
    Abhishek, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Single family home Reinforced concrete White
    Abhishek, Ravi Prakash Architect Ravi Prakash Architect Single family home Reinforced concrete White
    Abhishek
    Show all 27 projects

    I received B.Arch. degree from NIT Jaipur, after this I gained my professional experience with renowned Architect Ar. Yatin Pandya, Ahmedabad. Also worked in Jaipur, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad. After a satisfactory period of professional gain and working on wide spectrum of architectural projects like residential, educational, healthcare, hospitality, commercial, juridical, farmhouses, group housing and more, I started working on my own and have been active in the field for almost five years.

    I believe that any built environment has direct influence on human behaviour, as human interaction brings the energy that creates the output between everyone. Function and efficiency are the primary inspirations for my designs. As professionals my focus is towards cohesive development linked to context, suitability and regional identity. Irrelevant of the scale of the project I endeavour to set an epitome every time I start with a project and to embody a sustainable approach in my designs with unbridled joy.

    Services
    • Architecture Design
    • Interior Design
    • Residence Design
    • Turnkey Solutions
    • Building Construction
    Service areas
    Jaipur
    Company awards
    Uttam Architect Award 2018
    Address
    4/446, Pradhan Marg, Sector 4, Malaviya Nagar
    302017 Jaipur
    India
    +91-8882204074 ravi-prakash-architect.business.site

    Reviews

    Hariom Arya Hariom Arya
    Ravi ji is not only a good designer but an intellectual human being as well. I consulted him for my home design and i was very impressed with his approach which is quite unconventional. Wish him all the best for his life ahead.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Edit
    Himanshu Saini Himanshu Saini
    ...
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: March 2017
    Edit
    Ankit Shrimal Ankit Shrimal
    Employed for interior designing of my new house in jaipur. I really liked the work. Very creative and punctual service provided. Fully satisfied with the designs. Recommended.
    almost 4 years ago
    Project date: June 2018
    Edit
    Show all 15 reviews
      Add SEO element