Legal disclosure

"The Sasha Interiology strives to create home design and decor solutions to make the houses you stay in,into a home you can build a life in"



Today interior design and home decor is as much about innovative creation as it is about technological ingenuity. And when both come together in just the right proportion, unique interior designing solutions are created for all your space decor needs. Design and Decor solutions can’t be standard offerings. There is a need for understanding client expectations and delivering customized services as per specified demands. That is why, at The Sasha Interiology, we believe in building decor solutions with an amalgamation of creativity and technical inventiveness. We are a brand committed to creating the best, tailor made designs and decor solutions at unbeatable rates for every single customer. We aim for creating a lively working and living space for you.

The Sasha Interiology also collaborates with the best brands in furniture and furnishing design to bring the best in industry decor services to you. We understand that your design needs should not be marred by your budget constraints. Therefore, we have a wide range of design packages to choose from, with every package created to suit your aesthetic and financial needs. The Sasha Interiology is all about creating real customer value by delivering the best quality at fair prices. To top that, with a dedicated team of designers working on every single project, we guarantee completion of every project within 45 days!

Our design team utilizes state of the art technology to create visually advanced and virtual solutions as per client demands. Futuristic 3-D technology is adopted to help you decide what you are investing in before we change even a single thing about your space.

We specialize in:

Elegant interior design ideas for living room

Kitchen design and remodeling ideas that will add style and function to the heart of your home

Stylish bedroom decorating ideas that will turn your bedroom into a trendy, tranquil retreat

Exterior and interior wall design ideas

Small house interiors to make the most of your space

Office design that will inspire productivity

Inspiring restaurant interiors and design