Vivarta Design & Solutions based in New Delhi ,experts in the carrying out of Property Renovations such as Bedroom, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Painting, Decorating, Tiling, Plastering, Flooring, Partition Walls, False Ceiling ,Ornate Cornice Works , Custom furniture, Cleaning & many More ...

With our very own Trade Professionals delivering highly skilled workmanship and a superb finish, Vivarta Design & Solutions will meet and hopefully exceed your expectations. We employ Electricians, Joiners, Plasterers, Plumbers, Painters and Decorator, Tilers and Kitchen & Bathroom Fitters. Vivarta Design & Solutions are one of the few renovation Specialists deliver the renovation of your dream.