Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vivarta Design &amp; Solutions
Restoration & Renovation in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Vivarta Design & Solutions based in New Delhi ,experts in the carrying out of Property Renovations such as Bedroom, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Painting, Decorating, Tiling, Plastering, Flooring, Partition Walls, False Ceiling ,Ornate Cornice Works , Custom furniture, Cleaning & many More ...

    With our very own Trade Professionals delivering highly skilled workmanship and a superb finish, Vivarta Design & Solutions will meet and hopefully exceed your expectations. We employ Electricians, Joiners, Plasterers, Plumbers, Painters and Decorator, Tilers and Kitchen & Bathroom Fitters. Vivarta Design & Solutions are one of the few renovation Specialists deliver the renovation of your dream.

    Services
    • Post Cleaning Of house and Commercial Area
    • Renovation
    • Custom Furniture & Civil Work
    Service areas
    New Delhi
    Address
    C-37, First Floor, Housing Society South Extension, Part- 1
    1100049 New Delhi
    India
    +91-956059006 myvivarta.in
      Add SEO element