Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KRIYA LIVING
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bangalore
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • 3 BHK Apartment - Raheja Pebble Bay, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    3 BHK Apartment - Raheja Pebble Bay, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    3 BHK Apartment - Raheja Pebble Bay, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Modern dining room
    +20
    3 BHK Apartment - Raheja Pebble Bay
    Classic Revive - Prestige Oasis, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Classic style doors
    Classic Revive - Prestige Oasis, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Classic style living room
    Classic Revive - Prestige Oasis, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Classic style living room
    +14
    Classic Revive - Prestige Oasis
    3 BHK Apartment - Fairmont Towers, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Classic style living room
    3 BHK Apartment - Fairmont Towers, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Classic style living room
    3 BHK Apartment - Fairmont Towers, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Classic style living room
    +7
    3 BHK Apartment - Fairmont Towers, Bengaluru
    Pudu - Retail store, Safina Plaza, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Commercial spaces
    Pudu - Retail store, Safina Plaza, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Commercial spaces
    Pudu - Retail store, Safina Plaza, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Commercial spaces
    +13
    Pudu - Retail store, Safina Plaza, Bengaluru
    3 BHK apartment - RMZ Galleria, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Modern living room
    3 BHK apartment - RMZ Galleria, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Modern living room
    3 BHK apartment - RMZ Galleria, Bengaluru, KRIYA LIVING KRIYA LIVING Modern living room
    +15
    3 BHK apartment - RMZ Galleria, Bengaluru

    We are a Boutique firm focused on Luxury Residences, Niche Hospitality & Private offices. Driven by a professional team of Interior Designers, Architects & Engineers with 1 mission: DESIGNER INTERIORS,SIMPLIFIED. 

    A clean and elegant approach to International Styled Interiors using contemporary design that is usable, materials and finishes that are luxurious & managed through a structure that delivers.

    Services
    Interior Design & Furniture
    Service areas
    Bangalore & South India
    Address
    11/4, 3rd Cross, Nandidurga Road, Jayamahal
    560046 Bangalore
    India
    +91-9886079777 www.kriyadesign.in

    Reviews

    Mohammed Imran
    over 2 years ago
    v praveen Raj
    Good
    over 3 years ago
    Rajendra Rao
    Best interiors
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element