Grounded on Heritage Interiors, Meenaakshi Jaangir Interior (MJI) was established in 2016 to bring back the royalty of Golden Era to the Modern World. Inspired by European designs, MJI re-introduces unique interior patterns by merging Victorian, Tudor, Rococo and Georgian themes with Contemporary Style. Interior is not just about choosing the right color, fabric, pattern or light but also creating an ambiance that expresses emotions. Our creative stylists and intricate designs keep MJI ranking always high and unlink the brand from any competition. So if you are in a search of uniqueness, MJI is here to assist you. Allow us to enlighten your Place!