Interior Designing by MJI
Interior Designers & Decorators in Faridabad
    Luxury Residential Project in Faridabad and Gurgaon
    Gurgaon Project
    MJI Project
    Project
    MJI Project

    Grounded on Heritage Interiors, Meenaakshi Jaangir Interior (MJI) was established in 2016 to bring back the royalty of Golden Era to the Modern World. Inspired by European designs, MJI re-introduces unique interior patterns by merging Victorian, Tudor, Rococo and Georgian themes with Contemporary Style. Interior is not just about choosing the right color, fabric, pattern or light but also creating an ambiance that expresses emotions. Our creative stylists and intricate designs keep MJI ranking always high and unlink the brand from any competition. So if you are in a search of uniqueness, MJI is here to assist you. Allow us to enlighten your Place!

    Services
    • Consultancy
    • Turnkey Projects
    • Doors
    • Furniture
    • Kitchen
    • Wardrobe
    Service areas
    Faridabad, Delhi, and Gurgaon
    Address
    Building: DP Woodtech P Ltd, 14/7, first floor, Delhi mathura road, mewla chowk, faridabad, Haryana
    121003 Faridabad
    India
    +91-9560084773 www.mjiinterior.com

    Reviews

    Gurpreet Singh Gurpreet Singh
    After I purchased a new flat and deciding to go all in with renovations, I researched and spoke with several designers. What stuck with me, was that right away Meenakshi showed genuine excitement and great vision around the possibilities. The renovation included a full kitchen, lighting and furniture for the dining and living rooms, colors and painting of the entire unit. I had never gone through major redesign or worked with a designer before and was unsure of the process. Meenakshi asked me a lot of questions about by tastes, listened to my ideas and brought back a vision that was awesome! They did such a great job of ensuring the design was something that I would love. The result is that they gave me such a beautiful place, one that I couldn't imagine getting to on my own, but it feels 100% mine...and I love it! In addition to the design, I needed help coordinating and manage the entire project. This included purchasing and receiving, managing budgets, coordinating and managing the contractors, final inspection of their work and set up of the furniture. I needed a turn key renovation. Meenakshi delivered on this front as well. There are still some rooms that I intend to finish at a later date and Meenakshi and her team will be there with me! They were so easy to work with, had great vision and creative ideas, paid attention to detail, masterfully managed all the moving parts and ensured that I would love the results...and I do! I still can't believe how great it looks! Meenakshi and her team are true professionals, super creative, great people and great to work with. I highly recommend them to anyone looking for help on a renovation or getting their interiors done.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: October 2017
    Edit
    Tim pain
    I have found bets interior designer in NCR, Excellent service. so this company is the best interior designer in NCR.
    about 4 years ago
    Gurpreet Singh
    I loved working with Meenakshi and her team and would highly recommend anyone looking for an interior designer who brings creativity but designs something that fits YOU. I was initially nervous about working with a designer because a) I had a budget and b) I had my own ideas and opinions about what I wanted. Many designers blow the budget and force you into styles that don't fit your personality. Not Meenakshi. She knew where to push and where to evolve her own creativity to fit my interests and taste. AND we stayed within budget. I now LOVE every room in my house including the backyard. Meenakshi also did a great job working under pressure. I had a deadline to complete the project and I appreciate that Meenakshi got most of the work done on time. Finally, she and her team operate with the highest amount of integrity. We had an issue with one of the vendors where there was a big disagreement and I lost money. Meenakshi stepped in and even worked to resolve the issue with a new vendor, offering a credit for the additional (and unwarranted) services. I had the utmost trust for her and never had a problem leaving her in my home to work while I was away. We are now finished with this home but if we move into another one I will ABSOLUTELY use her again!
    over 4 years ago
