Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
AABha Architects
Architects in New Delhi
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • AABha Architects (Asavari & Amit Bhadauria Architects) is a young and dynamic firm and based in New Delhi, India. AABha Architects provides their services all over India in field of Building Architecture and Interiors, Retail Architecture, Commercial Interiors, Product Design, Urban Design, Landscape Architecture, Urban Planning & Transport Planning. AABha Architects has collaboration with expert professional and consultants from specific fields. AABha Architects is specialized in providing contemporary designs with optimized usage of spaces with innovation and state of the art technologies. AABha Architects is also pro in providing building and project management services.

    Services
    • Building Architecture & Interiors
    • Retail Architecture
    • Commercial Interiors
    • Product Design
    • Urban Design
    • Urban planning
    • Transport Planning
    • Landscape Design
    • Building Services & Project Management
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • Architecture & Interiors
    • New Delhi
    Address
    001/ S10, Saraswati Apartments, D6, Vasantkunj
    110070 New Delhi
    India
    +91-1149060920 www.aabhaarchitects.com

    Reviews

    Himanshu Gupta
    Amit has a great sense of details and provide practical solutions to the problems.. he designed my home and i must say that he impressed me a lot wth his work. keep up the good work amit
    about 4 years ago
    Arnav Saikia
    Excellent architectural consultancy. Although they provide all round design solutions, AABha Architects is expert in Retail Architecture. The level of details Ar. Amit Bhadauria provides is unparallel.
    over 4 years ago
    Bhaskar Tiwari (EPGP 2017-18 Batch)
    Very innovative and indigenous design studio. Great team, friendly culture, and good exposure in retail design work.
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element