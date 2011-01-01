NMA has a method of architecture which is inclusive and endeavors to deliver, through each work, a compelling manifesto for change.
Complex and crucial debates surrounding sustainable design have always led to innovative and densely layered richly textured results. Our design process is intensely collaborative and rooted in the real context of the surroundings and functional needs.
At the same time a strong artistically and intuitively lead approach brings the art in architecture to the foreground.
Through our work we endeavour to rediscover the fundamental connection between people and the built space. This leads to democratic design, user empowerment and understanding of public space as a cultural and climatic response, not a systemic or scientific one.
We believe design can be empowered with qualities of social, environmental and economic transformation.
- Master Planning & Architectural Design
- Structural/MEP/HVAC/Sustainability/Landscape Design Consultancy
- New Delhi
- 2014 Winner of National Architectural Design Competition for IIT GN Phase 1B
- 2012 Architectural Practice of the Year’ for their work on Design for Education at the Indian Education Congress
- 2011 Winner of IIID National Award
- 2011 Winner of IIID Regional Award (North)
- 2000 ‘Promising Practice Award’ from the publication Indian Architect + Builder
52/114 Chittranjan Park
110019 New Delhi
India
+91-9810387596 www.nma-design.com