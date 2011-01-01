NMA has a method of architecture which is inclusive and endeavors to deliver, through each work, a compelling manifesto for change.

Complex and crucial debates surrounding sustainable design have always led to innovative and densely layered richly textured results. Our design process is intensely collaborative and rooted in the real context of the surroundings and functional needs.

At the same time a strong artistically and intuitively lead approach brings the art in architecture to the foreground.

Through our work we endeavour to rediscover the fundamental connection between people and the built space. This leads to democratic design, user empowerment and understanding of public space as a cultural and climatic response, not a systemic or scientific one.

We believe design can be empowered with qualities of social, environmental and economic transformation.