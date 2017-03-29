Your browser is out-of-date.

Design Engineer
Designers in Ahmedabad
    • Krunal Prajapati

    B.Tech Mechanical Engineer 2017 Batch

    9824545944 /7819968900

    krunalrprajapati116@gmail.com

    productb4production.jimdo.com

     Ahmedabad

    Design Engineer/Production Engineer

    Skills for Design Engineering and Rendering Softwares Known are : 

    Autocad(2D+3D+Pt.) Full Software                                           

     Solidworks (Foundation+Advanced) Full Software                                           

     Keyshot (Rendering, Material Finishes, Lighting Effects, Real Life Graphics) Full Software                                           Autodesk Inventor                                          

    Illustrator

    Sketchup For Architectural Drawings

    Certified With Autocad and Solidworks Full Courses    

    Also Certified with ONLINE AUTODESK AUTHORITY held in 2015. 

    Product Designing, Part Modelling, Advanced Modelling, Architectural Drawings, 2d /3d / Complex Assemblies (Any type of Drawing/ Design/ Rendering)

    Services
    • Designing
    • 2D+3D
    • Architectural Drawings
    • Rendering
    • Product designing
    Service areas
    design engineering and Ahmedabad
    Company awards
    Certified With ONLINE AUTODESK AUTHORITY held in 2015
    Address
    Ahmedabad, Gujarat
    382424 Ahmedabad
    India
    +91-9824545944 productb4production.jimdo.com
