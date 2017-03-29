Krunal Prajapati

B.Tech Mechanical Engineer 2017 Batch

9824545944 /7819968900

krunalrprajapati116@gmail.com

productb4production.jimdo.com

Ahmedabad

Design Engineer/Production Engineer

Skills for Design Engineering and Rendering Softwares Known are :

Autocad(2D+3D+Pt.) Full Software

Solidworks (Foundation+Advanced) Full Software

Keyshot (Rendering, Material Finishes, Lighting Effects, Real Life Graphics) Full Software Autodesk Inventor

Illustrator

Sketchup For Architectural Drawings

Certified With Autocad and Solidworks Full Courses

Also Certified with ONLINE AUTODESK AUTHORITY held in 2015.

Product Designing, Part Modelling, Advanced Modelling, Architectural Drawings, 2d /3d / Complex Assemblies (Any type of Drawing/ Design/ Rendering)