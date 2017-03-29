Krunal Prajapati
B.Tech Mechanical Engineer 2017 Batch
9824545944 /7819968900
krunalrprajapati116@gmail.com
productb4production.jimdo.com
Ahmedabad
Design Engineer/Production Engineer
Skills for Design Engineering and Rendering Softwares Known are :
Autocad(2D+3D+Pt.) Full Software
Solidworks (Foundation+Advanced) Full Software
Keyshot (Rendering, Material Finishes, Lighting Effects, Real Life Graphics) Full Software Autodesk Inventor
Illustrator
Sketchup For Architectural Drawings
Certified With Autocad and Solidworks Full Courses
Also Certified with ONLINE AUTODESK AUTHORITY held in 2015.
Product Designing, Part Modelling, Advanced Modelling, Architectural Drawings, 2d /3d / Complex Assemblies (Any type of Drawing/ Design/ Rendering)
- Services
- Designing
- 2D+3D
- Architectural Drawings
- Rendering
- Product designing
- Service areas
- design engineering and Ahmedabad
- Company awards
- Certified With ONLINE AUTODESK AUTHORITY held in 2015
- Address
-
Ahmedabad, Gujarat
382424 Ahmedabad
India
+91-9824545944 productb4production.jimdo.com
Krunal Prajapati
B.Tech Mechanical Engineer 2017 Batch
9824545944 /7819968900
krunalrprajapati116@gmail.com
productb4production.jimdo.com
Ahmedabad
Design Engineer/Production Engineer
Skills for Design Engineering and Rendering Softwares Known are :
Autocad(2D+3D+Pt.) Full Software
Solidworks (Foundation+Advanced) Full Software
Keyshot (Rendering, Material Finishes, Lighting Effects, Real Life Graphics) Full Software Autodesk Inventor
Illustrator
Sketchup For Architectural Drawings
Certified With Autocad and Solidworks Full Courses
Also Certified with ONLINE AUTODESK AUTHORITY held in 2015.
Product Designing, Part Modelling, Advanced Modelling, Architectural Drawings, 2d /3d / Complex Assemblies (Any type of Drawing/ Design/ Rendering)