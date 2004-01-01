Established in the year 2004, Basics is a multi-disciplinary Design Studio engaged in Architecture and Interior Design.

The Studio is dedicated towards providing Holistic and Environmentally Responsive Design solutions. We believe that Sustainability is an important measure of high quality designs and our projects seek to minimize the negative impact of Buildings on the environment. Guided by our passion for Excellence, Basics pursues projects to fundamentally re-think how people interact with the Built Environment.

Starting with intensive research, we understand and analyze each project in its Environmental, Cultural and Historical context to create Architecture unique to its “Time and Place”. The firm takes relentless efforts to understand the needs & requirements of the stakeholders to deliver effective solutions.

Inspired by the legacy of artistry in architecture, we use technology and traditional techniques to bring distinctive qualities of well-crafted materials and details into our projects. We pursue architecture that restores and elevates our experience of the Built environment. “Innovation” is one of our central pillar around which all our projects are nurtured.

Guided by our passion for Excellence, Basics seeks out projects of all scales and building types in a belief that Architecture has the potential to transform the world into a better place.